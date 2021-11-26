Dyche on Cornet, form and Spurs

Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Sunday's visit of Tottenham.

Here is what he had to say:

On injuries, Ashley Barnes is ruled out with a tear in his thigh, while Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra have a bit of tightness but should be fit;

Maxwel Cornet "has adapted very quickly" and has been really good to be around;

Dwight McNeil can play in a number of positions and is "becoming a very rounded player";

On Burnley's current form, Dyche said they are on a "nice run" and look a threat going forward and mostly solid at the back;

Having the joint most draws in the league is down to not taking chances, not poor game management;

On Spurs, Dyche said "historically they're a very strong outfit" and still have highly talented players;

He added it can take time for players to connect with a new manager and change of culture.

