Dyche on Cornet, form and Spurs
- Published
Sean Dyche has been speaking to the media before Sunday's visit of Tottenham.
Here is what he had to say:
On injuries, Ashley Barnes is ruled out with a tear in his thigh, while Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra have a bit of tightness but should be fit;
Maxwel Cornet "has adapted very quickly" and has been really good to be around;
Dwight McNeil can play in a number of positions and is "becoming a very rounded player";
On Burnley's current form, Dyche said they are on a "nice run" and look a threat going forward and mostly solid at the back;
Having the joint most draws in the league is down to not taking chances, not poor game management;
On Spurs, Dyche said "historically they're a very strong outfit" and still have highly talented players;
He added it can take time for players to connect with a new manager and change of culture.
Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up