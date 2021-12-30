Brentford v Aston Villa: What does the form show?

Aston Villa have lost their first league game in three of the last six calendar years (2016, 2017 and 2021), more than they had between 1995 and 2015 combined (won nine; drawn 10; lost two).

Villa haven’t drawn any of their last 15 Premier League games since a 1-1 draw with Brentford in the reverse fixture back in August. It’s the Villans’ longest run without a league draw since a run of 16 games between January and May 1998.

Brentford have lost five home Premier League games this season; only fellow promoted clubs Norwich (seven) and Watford (six) have suffered more defeats on home soil in the 2021-22 competition.