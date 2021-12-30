Man Utd v Burnley: Confirmed team news
- Published
Ralf Rangnick makes six changes following Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Newcastle on Monday, with three of those at the back.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly all come into the defence, with Diogo Dalot, Alex Telles and Raphael Varane dropping out.
Meanwhile, Nemanja Matic replaces Fred in midfield and forwards Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani come in for Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended.
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Sancho, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo.
Burnley have not played since 12 December and make two changes to the side that drew with West Ham, with Wayne Hennessey replacing Nick Pope in goal and Aaron Lennon coming in for Jay Rodriguez.
The Clarets have only named seven substitutes from a possible nine on the bench.
Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood.