Rangnick ready for work

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Ralf Rangnick has finally received his visa and is now allowed to take up his role as interim manager at Manchester United.

The 63-year-old had been waiting for the paperwork before being able to start work.

It is expected Rangnick will be at Old Trafford for Thursday’s game against Arsenal but will not have any input into Michael Carrick's team selection or tactics.

He will be in the dugout for the first time against Crystal Palace on Saturday.