Tindall on Howe return, training and Arsenal

Newcastle United assistant manager Jason Tindall has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Arsenal.

Here is what he has had to say:

The club have confirmed manager Eddie Howe will return to the touchline to take charge of the team after his isolation period for contracting Covid-19 ended and Tindall said: "Every team wants their manager, their leader, on the sideline. It's the person they look to for guidance, instruction and comfort, so it's really important for the football club that Ed's there";

Striker Dwight Gayle will be assessed on Friday after picking up a hamstring injury;

Tindall said Howe has watched training because each session was filmed for him to view while isolating and that the manager contacts him six times a day to review their work and plan the next day's training;

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey said he was "shattered" after training sessions last week as he continues to adapt to the club's new coaching methods and Tindall said: "There's always that adaptation period but hopefully they're over that and they can deliver consistently;"

Newcastle sit bottom of the Premier League and have no victories in any competition this season, but Tindall said they are going to Arsenal "to win the game".

