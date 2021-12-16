West Ham 'not quite at races' in Arsenal defeat

Champions League-chasing West Ham may be suffering "a bit of mental fatigue", says former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer.

David Moyes' side lost at Arsenal on Wednesday - a defeat that nudged the Hammers out of the top four and leaves them with just one win in their past six games.

"West Ham were not quite at the races," Schwarzer said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Daily Football podcast. "They have dropped off recently, aside from the win over Chelsea.

"It could be a bit of mental fatigue rather than physical fatigue. Being at the top of the table is new territory for them and they're perhaps struggling a bit to adapt to it."

Despite that, Schwarzer felt some key decisions went against Moyes' team on his landmark 600th game in Premier League management.

"Vladimir Coufal's first yellow card was not a booking and the referee was a little inconsistent with some of his decisions," he said.

"Moyes has every right to be upset with decisions that ultimately cost his team."

Listen to full reaction from Emirates Stadium on the Football Daily podcast on BBC Sounds