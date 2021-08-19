Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Norwich City hero Bryan Gunn has been telling us what it means to have his son Angus back at Carrow Road.

Gunny Snr was our special guest on The Scrimmage this week. He reflected on City’s tough start to the season and will be joining us for commentary of the trip to champions Manchester City on Saturday.

He also revealed that he was caught singing Norwich anthem ‘On The Ball City’ at the television while watching last weekend’s defeat by Liverpool!

You can hear the full interview and much more, including the Norwich fan from Canada who wants suggestions for a Canaries themed name for his new canoe, on The Scrimmage Podcast.