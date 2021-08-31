Tottenham's summer ins and outs

Happy with Tottenham's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of Spurs' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta, loan), Bryan Gil (Sevilla), Cristian Romero (Atalanta), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz)

Outs: Danny Rose (Watford, free) Paulo Gazzaniga (released), Enock Asante (released), Chay Cooper (released), Keenan Ferguson (released), George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon), Rodel Richards (released), Jack Roles (released), Aaron Skinner (released), Kazaiah Sterling (released), Shilow Tracey (released), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Erik Lamela (Sevilla), Toby Alderweireld (Al-Duhail), Troy Parrott (MK Dons), Kion Etete (Northampton, loan), Joe Hart (Celtic), Jubril Okedina (Cambridge United), Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland), Alfie Whiteman (Degerfors IF, loan) TJ Eyoma (Lincoln City), Pape Matar Sarr (Metz, loan), Moussa Sissoko (Watford)

