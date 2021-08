Richard Hobbs, Wolves Football Fancast:

"Ideally, Wolves signing a natural centre half and dynamic central midfielder would be perfect. Most of the centre backs have been converted to play there and we need to upgrade if we want to finish in the top half.

"Wolves don’t have many options in centre midfield and given Bruno Lage’s style of play, Wolves will need reinforcements in that area as the season goes on."

