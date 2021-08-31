'The squad is weaker than the one that ended last season'

Mark Jensen - Editor of The Mag (independent Newcastle United magazine, now website) since 1988 (themag.co.uk)

Steve Bruce spoke up before the summer transfer window, promising the addition of at least three or four quality signings to the Newcastle United first-team squad. By day 66 of the window, Mike Ashley had the Magpies still standing proud, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player.

However, 13 August 2021 was to be a standout day, a ‘double’ signing for Newcastle. The first signing of the summer…and the last. Joe Willock arriving from Arsenal in a permanent deal after a successful loan spell earlier this year.

The quality of the incoming signings hasn’t been a problem, simply the quantity. This Newcastle United squad actually weaker than the one that ended last season, with fringe players such as Andy Carroll not replaced.

Newcastle fans haven’t had any real issues with the outgoing business, the likes of Carroll, Yoshinori Muto, Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet having outstayed their welcome, while Matty Longstaff going on loan for regular football makes sense. Florian Lejeune was a little more controversial, as with Newcastle’s backline getting progressively worse, a lot of fans thought the Frenchman was worth a try again, having shown both form and fitness on loan in La Liga last season.

The balance isn’t there though, as with 10 or more first-team squad players moved off the wage bill over the past 12 months, surely Ashley at the very least could have allowed at least a loan signing to go alongside Willock?

