Manchester United are preparing to make a bid for Barcelona's 30-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)

United are willing to sell Anthony Martial for £50m, with Inter Milan keen to sign the 25-year-old to replace Chelsea-bound Romelu Lukaku. (Sun)

Meanwhile, United have been unable to agree a fee with Atletico Madrid for defender Kieran Trippier - and now Premier League rivals Arsenal are ready to make a move for the 30-year-old England international. (Sun)

