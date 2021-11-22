Chelsea dominate Fifa award nominations

Chelsea trio Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy have been nominated for the best men's player at the Fifa Best 2021 awards.

The Blues team-mates are joined on the shortlist by Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah and Kevin de Bruyne.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is nominated for the best men's coach award.

The player award is for club and intentional performances between 8 October 2020 to 6 August 2021.

The winners, decided by a vote by captains, coaches, journalists and the public, will be announced on 17 January 2022.

