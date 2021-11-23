Villa duo picked out by Garth

Emiliano Martinez: I've only seen Martinez have one shaky performance this season and that was away to Arsenal, the club who should never have let him go to Villa in the first place. Martinez's save from Brighton's Leandro Trossard suggested the Argentine was back in business. The save from Tariq Lamptey's shot just before half-time was even better.

Tyrone Mings: The arrival of Steven Gerrard at Villa Park seems to have done the trick. It has seen Tyrone Mings return to the starting line-up after being left out of the side by Dean Smith for the game against West Ham. With Mings back in the side and Villa delivering clean sheets again, who can say what the future holds for Villa, Mings or Gerrard?

