Half-time influence key for Spurs

Tottenham’s win over Leeds on Sunday owed much to a second-half turnaround that was likely to have been influenced by harsh half-time words. That's the view of the Match of the Day 2 pundits.

Spurs trailed Marcelo Bielsa’s side at the break but rallied to secure a first Premier League win under Antonio Conte. His side managed 11 second-half shots compared with just two in the opening 45 minutes.

“This was about getting in at half-time, having words with one another and saying: ‘Let’s just liven up,'” said former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

“They were miles off it in the first half. They were booed off the pitch but came out a completely different team.

“The minute the equaliser went in, that was game won for Tottenham. Their mentality had changed and they believed in what they were doing.”

Wolves captain Conor Coady, who was alongside Jenas on analysis duty, said Harry Kane possesses the type of qualities to offer words of substance at half-time in a dressing room.

“He’s a presence,” said Coady. “A a real big presence. A world-class footballer. I can speak from experience - when he speaks, you listen. Your ears prick up a bit because he’s trying to help you and you want to learn from him as much as you can.”

