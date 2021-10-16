Watford 0-5 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to BBC Sport, on whether it was a 10 out of 10 performance from his team: "No, because of the period especially after 4-0 and after 1-0 as well. We found a way to hurt them but we lost balls in some moments. They had moments which they could have hurt us. It wasn't 10 out of 10. I don't know many nine out of 10 performances there have been in my career."

On Mohamed Salah: "He is phenomenal. For sure, in this moment he is the best player in the world. He is in top shape, he's doing pretty good and it's nice watching him. It was a top-class performance even without the goal. Naby Keita, James Milner... wow. That's why we won."

On the win breeding confidence before Tuesday's trip to Atletico Madrid and next weekend's match at Manchester United: "It was a very important win, of course, before a important week. We have two massive games - away games, by the way, which aren't nice but that's the situation. It helps when you are in good shape. Gaining confidence is absolutely helpful but each game is a different one obviously."

On how happy he is for Roberto Firmino: "Massively. We all are. The people are too, singing his song. He didn't play for a while and it isn't nice, we are all human beings. But he is an incredibly important player for us and that's why we are happy."