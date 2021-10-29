Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got to make United difficult to beat. Forget any flamboyant football for now, they just need to start being more solid.

With the players United have got, they are a counter-attacking team. They need to start playing like one, and soak up the pressure and play on the break.

Don't give me the spiel that just pouring forward is 'the United way' because the game has changed completely from those days. They need to build from back to front, and give themselves a proper foundation.

This is a tricky game to approach if you are a manager under pressure like Solskjaer is, but Tottenham are still quite scatty themselves so it would not surprise me if United went there and won.

Roger's prediction: This is a tough one, I really struggled to decide which way it would go and what we would get from United - will they be on the floor again, or will we see them bounce back? I think we will see a response but this is a hard game for them so I have still gone with Spurs to win it, just about. 2-1

