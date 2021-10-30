Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace: Guardiola reaction

Pep Guardiola admitted "many, many things" went wrong for Manchester City after Crystal Palace spoiled his 200th Premier League game in charge by shocking the champions with a 2-0 win at Etihad Stadium.

Wilfried Zaha pounced on an Aymeric Laporte error to put Palace ahead and the France defender was later sent off for a professional foul on the Eagles forward.

Conor Gallagher's late second goal sealed the visitors' victory after Gabriel Jesus had seen an equaliser chalked off by the video assistant referee.

Of Laporte's red card, Guardiola said: "It could be a yellow card, could be a red, it depends on the decision of the referee. The disallowed goal, I didn’t see it but we didn’t lose because of that.

"We conceded an early goal, played a good first half but at the same time there was the sending off and the interpretation from the referee.

"Unfortunately it went wrong with many, many things. We didn’t have many chances in the first half but we had enough to score. Even with 10 against 11 we created more chances than them."