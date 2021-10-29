Manchester United would have to pay manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer £7.5m if they decide to sack the Norwegian. (Sun), external

Meanwhile, the Reds are losing interest in appointing former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte as Solskjaer's replacement because of how much the Italian would cost. (Star), external

United's Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, and Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, have been seeking assurances over their futures at the club. (Sun), external

