Chris Bevan, BBC Sport

Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and John Stones were all recalled by Pep Guardiola, but it was Bernardo Silva who stole the show for Manchester City in their 2-0 win over Burnley.

Guardiola hailed Silva afterwards, saying his performance was “extraordinary, again” after another fine all-round display by the Portugal midfielder, who scored the opening goal.

As a team, City did not hit those heights on Saturday but they produced enough quality when it mattered to take the points against a stubborn Burnley side.

There were positives for the Clarets too, despite their defeat. Sean Dyche’s side are still without a victory after eight league games this season but they did not play like a team lying second-bottom of the table.