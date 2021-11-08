Palace impress again to overcome toothless Wolves

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

There was no reason for any of the home fans inside Selhurst Park to panic when referee Graham Scott called time on a goalless first-half against Wolves.

Eleven of Crystal Palace’s 13 league goals prior to Saturday’s fixture had come after half-time, and they continued that remarkable habit against Bruno Lage’s side as second-half efforts from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher stretched the Eagles’ unbeaten league run to six matches.

Patrick Vieira’s team have yet to taste defeat at Selhurst Park this season. The last time Palace remained unbeaten in their opening half-dozen home league matches was in 1993-94, when they were in the second tier.

Wolves also went into the game in impressive form but lacked cutting edge in south London, registering only two shots on target.

They were on the wrong end of two crucial VAR decisions – Zaha’s opener was initially disallowed for offside and Joel Ward’s foul on Rayan Ait-Nouri was changed from a penalty to a free-kick – but they did not create enough to merit a point.

Wolves remain in a healthy position in the top half despite the defeat, with three of their next four league games taking place at Molineux.