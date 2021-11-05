Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio

Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Watford’s match away to Arsenal on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from the Hornets boss:

Ranieri is expecting a tough match but hopes it "will be tough for them as well". It's not all about the result according to the head coach: "The result could be positive or negative but the performance must be very, very high and very strong";

Watford have defenders back from injury. Francisco Sierralta and Kiko Femenia are available. Nicolas Nkoulou has been in the squad recently and should also be closer to match sharpness;

November is a difficult month for Watford with Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Manchester City to follow in the next four weeks but Ranieri is relishing the pressure: "We are used to playing with pressure (as managers). It's the petrol for us. We want the pressure. It's like a drug for us";

Emmanuel Dennis returns from suspension and the head coach hopes he will boost Watford in attack;

Ranieri believes his side are close to understanding his philosophy. "We are close to showing my type of football. How they show my type of philosophy. Play without anxiety. Play our football".

