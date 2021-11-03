The appointment of Antonio Conte as Tottenham manager represents a "real challenge" for clubs who "sit outside the elite", says Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers.

Spurs named Conte as their replacement for the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday.

Rodgers said he had sympathy for Nuno, and in discussing Conte's arrival said: "He maximises what he gets from the squad and I think he will do the same at Tottenham.

"It’s a real challenge for a number of us clubs who sit outside the elite. We have to continue that fight.”

Rodgers has been linked with several jobs in recent weeks, notably Manchester United amid speculation over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future and Newcastle in the wake of their recent Saudi-backed takeover.

“It’s straightforward. The game now is full of gossip," said Rodgers, whose side face Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Thursday.

"I love the players here at Leicester. That’s my priority: to work with and coach the players here. That’s your joy. The environment I have here is world class.

"You know you’re not going to be around forever at a club, but if you still see the opportunity to progress, you still want to be there. If that changes, you may look elsewhere. As a manager, you just stay focused on your own job.”