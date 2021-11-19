We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Crystal Palace doing compared with this point last season?

The Eagles finished 14th last term and things are looking similar this time round, with one point fewer than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Palace as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Patrick Vieira's side will finish higher or lower than Roy Hodgson's Palace in 2020-21?

