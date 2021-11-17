Robertson adds to injury concerns

Andy Robertson is the latest player to give Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp an injury scare.

Roberson was replaced late in Scotland's win over Denmark on Monday and the club have yet to make comment on his condition since returning to Merseyside.

According to Premier League data,, external Liverpool's tally of nine injured first-team members is the highest in the division as they prepare to face Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Sadio Mane picked up a rib injury while on international duty but has been photographed training this week, while his strike partner Roberto Firmino will miss out because of a "serious" hamstring injury.

Divock Origi, who frequently deputises in the forward line when others are unavailable, came off in Belgium's draw with Wales on Tuesday with a dead leg.

In midfield, captain Jordan Henderson trained alone on Tuesday after missing England's win over San Marino through injury. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate said Henderson was among a number of players to have picked up "small injuries" after a scan.

Naby Keita remains sidelined, while fellow midfielder Curtis Jones is out with an eye problem and Harvey Elliott is continuing his recovery from the serious ankle injury he sustained in September.

James Milner may be able to offer some midfield cover. The 35-year-old trained alone on Tuesday having not featured since sustaining a hamstring injury in the 5-0 win over Manchester United.