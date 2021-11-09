BBC Sport

Crystal Palace v Wolves: In pictures

After a goalless first half, Wilfried Zaha latched on to James McArthur's through ball and slotted it past Jose Sa from a tight angle to give Palace the lead

Zaha's celebrations were cut short when the offside flag was raised - but VAR intervened to award the goal and celebrations resumed

Conor Gallagher doubled the Eagles' lead when his goal-bound effort took a heavy deflection off Wolves defender Conor Coady on its way into the Wolves net

Patrick Vieira and Palace remain unbeaten at Selhurst Park in the league this season - and the win over Wolves also stretches their unbeaten Premier League run to six matches