Benitez's home run ended by old foe Moyes

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

When a manager takes a verbal swipe at another, they best hope it doesn't come back to bite them.

Rafael Benitez once labelled David Moyes' Everton "a small club" when he was in charge of Liverpool but had to back track on that somewhat in the summer when he took over at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have started impressively under the Spaniard but failed to get going on Sunday as their winning home record this season came to an end.

Angelo Ogbonna got the winner by flicking home a header in the second half, as the Hammers picked up just their second win in six league games.

It was a welcome boost for Moyes and his team, who face Genk in the Europa League next knowing victory will be huge step towards the knockout stage of the competition.