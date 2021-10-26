Arsenal v Leeds: Confirmed team news

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta makes nine changes to his side following Friday's win against Aston Villa, with only Ben White and Emile Smith Rowe keeping their places.

Bernd Leno, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe all come in.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Cedric, White, Holding, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Nketiah

Marcelo Bielsa makes four changes to the Leeds United side that drew 1-1 with Wolves on Saturday, handing a debut to 19-year-old defender Cody Drameh.

Adam Forshaw and Kalvin Phillips come into midfield and Tyler Roberts returns in attack. Liam Cooper, Jamie Shackleton, Mateusz Klich and Raphinha drop out.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Drameh, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, James, Roberts, Harrison, Rodrigo.