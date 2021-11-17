Three South American superstars with huge reputations arrived at Old Trafford - and all three left with their Manchester United legacy in question.

On the latest episode of Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Micah Richards and Alan Shearer discuss the greatest South Americans to grace the Premier League.

Carlos Tevez, Alexis Sanchez and Juan Sebastian Veron all make the list, but their success or otherwise in Manchester is open to debate.

"I remember Veron being a bit of a flash in the pan," said Richards. "His ability was off the scale but the Premier League was a bit fast for him."

On Sanchez, Lineker can't work out what went wrong at Old Trafford after his high-profile move from Arsenal.

"It's weird how you can be so good at one club, but it not happen at another," he said.

Tevez came highest on the list after winning three Premier League crowns, two at Old Trafford before controversially moving across the city to help Manchester City to their first league title in 44 years.

"He was our missing piece," recalled Richards. "He propelled us on to a different level."

Read which other South Americans made the top 10

Listen to Match of the Day Top 10: Greatest South Americans in Premier League history on BBC Sounds