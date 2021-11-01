'Glorified caretaker' Nuno was never the fit for Spurs

Nathan A Clark, The Extra Inch Podcast, external

Nuno Espirito Santo was never going to be the 'free-flowing, Spurs DNA' coach to get the club back on track. Spurs only turning to him when several other options fell through and the two-year contract made it clear that he was something of a glorified caretaker.

He cuts a likeable character and it’s hard not to feel sorry for the guy. Tottenham weren’t as poor defensively as it seemed and fitness was clearly on the up (albeit from a low starting point).

However, Nuno has never been a man to structure a possession side or create attacking sequences. His Valencia, Porto and Wolves teams all sent the ball long into the channels and chased after it.

In the end, this was a matter of self-sabotage. Spurs had the individual quality to invent their own moves - at least enough to average more than 10 shots a game - but Nuno’s selections only got more defensively dull as time went on - eventually dropping his only two creative outlets for his final game.