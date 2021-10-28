Liverpool have joined Manchester United in the battle to sign Leeds and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 25, in a £60m deal. (Star), external

The Reds are one of the clubs that have expressed an interest in signing England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 18, from Borussia Dortmund. (Sport1, via Sun), external

Liverpool plan to use a signing-on fee to help Mohamed Salah, 29, become their highest earner but reports the Egypt forward is asking for £500,000 per week in a new contract are inaccurate. (Teamtalk), external

Meanwhile, Michael Edwards is planning to leave his role as Liverpool's sporting director at the end of the season and the 41-year-old Englishman does not have a new job lined up. (Football Insider), external

