Newcastle United are among the Premier League clubs who have been alerted to the possibility of signing Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 30, from Real Madrid in January. (ESPN), external

The Magpies' new owners have identified Watford's Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 23, as an early transfer target. (Mail), external

Newcastle's hopes of signing Barcelona's 24-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele have received a boost as the La Liga club will need to pay former boss Ronald Koeman £10m following his dismissal. (Express), external

Meanwhile, Southampton and England midfielder James Ward-Prowse is a target for Newcastle in the January transfer window, despite the 26-year-old signing a new deal with the Saints in the summer. (Football Insider), external

