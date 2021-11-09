Emile Smith Rowe: This lad is making a name for himself very quickly. That's not just because he's fitting well into an Arsenal side - who have won their past three league games and not lost in 10 matches - but he's scoring goals as well.

His latest, against a Watford side who were reckless and lacked discipline, was brilliantly taken.

