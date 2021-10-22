Man City 2-0 Burnley: Fantasy football top performers

Manchester City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to City players:

Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva (3)

Zack Steffen (1)

So which City and Clarets players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek nine? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 BST on Friday before Arsenal face Aston Villa.

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds