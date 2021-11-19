Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer-songwriter and Everton fan Zuzu for the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 0-2
The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked.
If United drop any points here, the heat would be right back on Solskjaer - but I don't see that happening.
Watford have lost both their home games under Claudio Ranieri so far, and I think this will be defeat number three.
Zuzu's prediction: United really need to win this one. 0-1
