Lawro's predictions: Watford v Man Utd

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

The international break was the first time in weeks I didn't hear on a daily basis about how close Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is to being sacked.

If United drop any points here, the heat would be right back on Solskjaer - but I don't see that happening.

Watford have lost both their home games under Claudio Ranieri so far, and I think this will be defeat number three.

Zuzu's prediction: United really need to win this one. 0-1

Find out how Lawro and Zuzu think the rest of this week's fixtures will go