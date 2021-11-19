Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Jack Grealish is expected to miss out because of a minor injury and Phil Foden will have a leg problem assessed, but Aymeric Laporte is available after suspension.

Everton defender Mason Holgate begins a three-match ban and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still injured.

Tom Davies is out with a knee problem.

Defender Yerry Mina, who has been out since 2 October because of a thigh problem, could be involved.

Who would you choose to replace Kevin de Bruyne in your City XI?

Pick and share your Toffees team here