Man City v Everton: Team news
- Published
Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.
Jack Grealish is expected to miss out because of a minor injury and Phil Foden will have a leg problem assessed, but Aymeric Laporte is available after suspension.
Everton defender Mason Holgate begins a three-match ban and Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are still injured.
Tom Davies is out with a knee problem.
Defender Yerry Mina, who has been out since 2 October because of a thigh problem, could be involved.
Who would you choose to replace Kevin de Bruyne in your City XI?