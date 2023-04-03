Chelsea will "always be attractive" to top coaches, says The Athletic's club correspondent Liam Twomey, but he believes "there will be a sense of wariness" after the dismissal of Graham Potter.

It has been another tumultuous campaign at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea now set for their third manager of the season and Twomey believes Todd Boehly and the Clearlake Capital consortium face some tough questions.

"They are either admitting that Potter was not the right guy, in which case they are saying they sacked the Champions League-winning coach to appoint the wrong person," he told a special edition of BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Or they are admitting that with the crazy turnover of staff and players, they have created a set of conditions whereby it was impossible for Potter to succeed in a short time period.

"Neither will be particularly comfortable for them to admit."

Names such as former Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Spain boss Luis Enrique have been linked with the vacancy, and Twomey believes they would be keen, despite the turmoil.

"There is a lot to work with," said Twomey. "In terms of quality and quantity of players, the top names will be interested. However there will be a sense of wariness and both Boehly and Clearlake are under the microscope.

"There is a sense of chaos beyond what we saw in Roman Abramovich's era. They have talked a good game, but their words and actions are not matching up."

Listen to more on BBC Sounds