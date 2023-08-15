Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

Following Manchester City’s first Prmeier League game, most of the talk has been about Kevin de Bruyne’s injury, Erling Haaland’s double, Rodri’s masterful performance and newcomers Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

However, I’m keen to discuss the four young Mancunians, all graduates of the City academy, who were part of the squad and all featured on the night: Rico Lewis, Cole Palmer and James McAtee, with Phil Foden’s talent and impact already well documented.

In my opinion, Lewis is the standout in terms of potential, and he has already proved he can play at the top level. He does not seem to do much defending or final-third attacking, but is very good at helping us set the tempo. It is such great news that he has committed his future to us.

McAtee had a fabulous 2022-23 season with Sheffield United, clearly impressing in the Championship.

However, Palmer is still a work in progress and may benefit from a loan to allow him more game time.

All three will need more experience at the elite level to acquire the mental fortitude to improve at a club like ours where competition is so fierce.

Let’s see which of them can follow Foden from the outstanding City academy to the very top.