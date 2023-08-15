Mike Richards, Unholy Trinity, external

Everton's glaring need to recruit an oven-ready striker was clear for all to see inside Goodison Park on Saturday.

There was hope Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be fit enough to at least take a seat on the bench, but once again we were without our main striking threat.

Neal Maupay can't be faulted for effort. Leading the line as a lone striker is difficult enough, without being the opposite profile of a player needed to play that role at Everton.

No doubt his distinct lack of confidence is impacting him greatly. He found himself in decent positions on Saturday, but was guilty of missing a handful of glorious opportunities. Combined with poor finishing from both Abdoulaye Doucoure and Nathan Patterson, it was the perfect recipe for an opening day defeat.

There were promising signs despite the loss. Everton were the much better side. Creative and effective on the counter attack, we appeared well drilled and on another day would have won the game comfortably.

That's got to be the take home. Sean Dyche set us up correctly and the execution was good. The problem now comes in trusting the club to recruit accordingly in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

Assuming we get the attacking players that we need through the door, I'd expect a much-improved league position. If we don't – well we know how that goes.

