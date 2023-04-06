Callachan faces lengthy lay-off with ruptured ACL

Ross County forward Ross Callachan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after revealing he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Celtic.

The 29-year-old only came on as a substitute in the 84th minute in Dingwall but was forced off soon after and his absence will be a huge blow to second-bottom County, who are two points above Dundee United in the scramble to stay in the Premiership.

"Gutted to be posting this but in Sunday's game I ruptured my acl," Callachan said on Instagram.

"This will be a lengthy recovery/rehab process but I'll do everything in my power to be back playing and enjoying football again."