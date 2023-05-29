Brendan Rodgers had "earned the right to try to keep Leicester up", according to former Foxes and England striker Gary Lineker.

Speaking on Match of the Day, host Lineker said: "Over the past two years, Brendan Rodgers made it clear he wanted more recruitment and it didn’t quite happen.

"When you look at teams that actually did stay up - perhaps against the odds, like Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and West Ham - they kept their managers and got rewarded for that.

"I’m not saying Leicester would have stayed up without that, but it was too little, too late in that sense.

"I know a lot of Leicester fans will disagree, but I felt Rodgers had done a good enough job to at least earn the right to try to keep Leicester up.

"If you told me eight or 10 years ago that Leicester would win the Premier League, win the FA Cup, win the Community Shield and then get relegated, I’d have bitten your hand off."

Watch Match of the Day on iPlayer