Departing Tottenham forward Lucas Moura on social media: "I don’t have words to describe how grateful I am to God for everything He has done in my life.

To everyone in the club: Thank you very much, I enjoyed every single moment being with you. You made me a better player and a better person. I love you!

To the fans: Thank you for your support and affection in all these years. I tried my best in every opportunity to make you happy.

Thank you everyone who is part of my adventure at Spurs!