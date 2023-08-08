Everton to target another striker after Chermiti deal

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

Everton will complete the signing of striker Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon this week for a fee which could rise to £15m.

The 19-year-old Portugal youth international striker underwent the first part of his medical on Monday and is undergoing the second part today.

The structure of the transfer fee and wages with the player have been agreed so an official announcement should come before Friday.

Once the Chermiti deal is done, the Toffees will look to bring in another striker and have been linked with Southampton's Che Adams as well as Leicester front man Patson Daka.

Everton are also looking to rekindle interest in Saints winger Kamaldeen Sulemana on a loan deal after missing out on the Ghana international in January.

Reports, external suggested the club had agreed a £22m deal with Rennes in the winter transfer window, but the player opted to go to St Mary's instead and like Arnaut Danjuma, he could end up in a Blues' shirt at the second time of asking.

BBC Sport understands reported interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is wide of the mark due to the significant costs involved in any deal.

Sean Dyche is operating on a restricted budget and a fee in excess of £30m for West Ham target Maguire, plus his £190,000-a-week wages, would prove to be way out of reach.

Should he leave Old Trafford, it is believed the 30-year-old would want to set his sights higher than a club which has battled against relegation for the last two seasons as he aims to keep his place in the England team.

Meanwhile, it is understood there are no obstacles for investment in the club from MSP Sports Capital.

Everton reached an exclusivity agreement with the New York-based company in May but the process remains ongoing.