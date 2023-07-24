Harvey Barnes' hopes of a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad may benefit from his transfer to Newcastle, says Scotland captain Rachel Corsie.

Barnes, who has joined the Magpies for £38m from relegated Leicester, has one senior cap - which came against Wales in 2020.

"He's probably been one of the players at Leicester who maybe hasn't been recognised as much for the impact he actually has had with them over the past few seasons," Corsie told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He's been one of their key players and he's been available for so many games. He's one of those players that sometimes you have to protect because he's so explosive, but he obviously looks after himself.

"For Newcastle, it's great depth. They've got a lot of players who are very effective in wide areas and up front, but he's a great addition.

"For him personally, this gives him an opportunity of playing for a club that expects to finish in the top four and he'll hope it could also have the added benefit of now being more likely to be considered in that England group, which I'm sure is a personal objective of his."

