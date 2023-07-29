Beale praise for Rangers after 'disaster 24 hours with the illness'

Rangers boss Michael Beale lamented the impact of illness on his squad and the concession of two "really poor" goals in a friendly draw away to Hoffenheim but praised the way his team hit back to claim a draw.

James Tavernier tucked away a penalty and Sam Lammers levelled with a header in a second-half comeback.

"I was frustrated at half-time, because even though we had a disaster 24 hours with the illness in the camp, the two goals we let in were really poor," Beale told RangersTV.

"We actually created some chances ourselves, but our last pass was out.

"We tried something new tactically. Second half, we were very good. There were chances at both ends but the least we deserved was to come away with was a draw.

"It's amazing really. You come here with two defenders in Leon [Balogun] and Johnly [Yfeko] and you end the game with no central defenders. Those are the scenarios that might happen in the season. It wasn't ideal in terms of preparation but there was some good play again today."