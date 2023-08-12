Everton 0-1 Fulham: Key stats

  • Fulham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Everton (D1), as many wins as in their previous 18 league matches against the Toffees (W3 D2 L13).

  • No current Premier League side has lost more home matches in the competition since the start of last season than Everton (11).

  • Six of Fulham’s last seven Premier League clean sheets have come away from home.

  • Fulham have won their opening game to a Premier League season for the first time since 2013-14 (1-0 vs Sunderland).

  • Everton have begun a Premier League campaign with defeat in each of the last two seasons (also a 0-1 home loss to Chelsea in 2022-23) having avoided defeat in the previous 10 campaigns (W4 D6).

