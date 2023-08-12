Everton 0-1 Fulham: Key stats

Fulham have won three of their last four Premier League games against Everton (D1), as many wins as in their previous 18 league matches against the Toffees (W3 D2 L13).

No current Premier League side has lost more home matches in the competition since the start of last season than Everton (11).

Six of Fulham’s last seven Premier League clean sheets have come away from home.

Fulham have won their opening game to a Premier League season for the first time since 2013-14 (1-0 vs Sunderland).