Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper knows his side "can't ignore" their form away from home.

Forest have not won a game on the road in the Premier League since beating Southampton on 4 January.

"There will be a lot of negative things said about our away form and we just have to accept those comments because the form is what it is and we can’t hide away from that," said Cooper.

"I said before the last game we've got to own it and try to do something about it and we still have that mindset.

"We can still do something about it and that's our intention."

Forest head to relegation rivals Leeds on Tuesday for their rearranged fixture sitting 15th in the league, but just one point above the bottom three and Cooper knows it will be "a big game".

"It's a great occasion to go and try to win a football match and if we can get a result that will be great in a number of ways," added Cooper.

"We can't ignore the fact that the away form is what it is and we take responsibility to try to put it right and that can only start with the next game.

"We were frustrated to only pick up draw at the weekend [against Wolves] and that has added some motivation as well.

"All the games will be big from now until the end of the season."