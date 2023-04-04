S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

The first weekend of April 2022 was a pretty ghastly experience for Brighton fans. The Albion were held 0-0 at home by rock bottom of the table Norwich City in a dire 90 minutes of football.

On the plus side – if you can call it that – the draw did at least end a run of six consecutive defeats. On the minus side, it meant that the Albion had not scored a goal at the Amex for over three months.

Afterwards, Graham Potter gave a bizarre post-match interview in which he told Brighton supporters to stop shouting "shoot" at the players. For some fans, that was the only way of staying awake.

It is quite incredible to think that 12 months later, essentially the same Brighton squad served up one of the games of the Premier League season so far when drawing 3-3 with Brentford.

Even more incredible is that the Seagulls versus the Bees is a fixture with a lot riding on it in terms of both clubs’ hopes of European qualification.

Brighton and Brentford released their 2021-22 financial accounts within a week of each other last month. They revealed two of the three lowest wage bills in the top flight, along with Burnley. The Clarets went down; Brighton and Brentford are fighting for the top six.

The European Super League elite six clubs spend billions of pounds trying to deliver entertainment like what we saw at the Amex on Saturday. Brighton and Brentford do it on a fraction of the budget.

Money may well be king in English football, but the Seagulls and the Bees are showing there is another way. The modern-day Premier League is all the better for it.