Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce says getting a positive result from Saturday's game against Newcastle United will "give ourselves the best chance" of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

With three games remaining, Leeds are second from bottom of the table and two points from safety.

"Getting the first goal would be a big lift," said Allardyce before his first home match in charge. "It would help us win the game. I'm not saying we would win the game, but going a goal down would be very difficult, I think mentally, for the players to come back from. But if that's the case, they'd have to try to do it.

"What they won't have to do is go daft like they have done before, leave the back door open and concede two, three or four again."

He continued: "The biggest thing that can happen to us is not lose, because at least we get a point on the board. If we got three, I'd be 40-50% thinking we could stay safe.

"It won't be over [with a defeat], but that would mean we'd go into [the last] two games and need two wins. Even then that might not be enough, but to give ourselves the best chance, we've got to try to get a point on the board - but three if we can."

The Whites lost ground to Everton and Nottingham Forest, who were both victorious in the most recent round of fixtures, but Allardyce says Leeds' need for wins in pursuit of survival has not been affected by results elsewhere.

"Whether they won or lost, we would still have to win some games," said the former England manager. "We won't stay up with 30 points.

"We've got nine points to go for. We know if we get nine points, which is a massive ask, we'll stay up. If we get six, we might do. I have to say this: I want to be still in it when we play [the final game against] Tottenham."