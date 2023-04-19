Celtic show no sign of taking an early victory lap

Kheredine Idessane, BBC Sport Scotland

At the end of what feels like a marathon season, with a winter World Cup squashed in for good measure, it seems Celtic still have a sprint finish in them, even though their nearest rivals are nowhere in sight. Twelve points and 29 goals clear of second-placed Rangers, the defending champions are two wins away from retaining their title; four victories away from taking the treble.

The temptation to ease down, with the finishing line in sight, and coast to league glory, with adoring crowds lining the finish route, must be hugely tempting. After all, the hard work has been done; it’s now just a matter of time.

And yet Celtic, under their talismanic manager Ange Postecoglou, show no sign of decelerating or taking an early victory lap.

Quite the contrary. With several top stars either missing or rested at the weekend, Kilmarnock were ripped apart. No Cameron Carter-Vickers, Reo Hatate or Jota, but no bother. Four goals up in 27 minutes hardly suggests anyone was greatly missed.

Celtic last failed to win a league match on 2 January at Ibrox. Twelve in a row have been steamrollered since.

Motherwell are next to make the trip to the east end of Glasgow. The strength of the Steelmen will be tested to the full, however much their mettle has been reinforced by the arrival of impressive new boss Stuart Kettlewell.

The recent changes at Rangers, with chairman Douglas Park and sporting director Ross Wilson both leaving, reminded me that not so many moons ago certain sections of the Celtic support were up in arms. Screaming for regime change and railing against a board deemed not fit for purpose because they couldn’t deliver a tenth title in a row.

Those directors stood firm in the face of fan outrage, appointed Ange Postecoglou when Eddie Howe turned them down, and the rest is history. Two trophies last season, and at least two more this time around. In a season in which half the clubs in the Premiership got rid of their manager by mid-April, Celtic’s successful stability stands out like a sore thumb.