Brendan Rodgers says Leicester are "ready to attack" the games in "a pivotal month" for their Premier League future.

The Foxes are 17th and will resume their domestic campaign after the international break with a trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

With nine teams potentially involved in the scrap to avoid relegation, Rodgers knows that seven matches in April will be vital.

"It's a great coaching challenge," he said. "We know what we need to do and Saturday is the start of an important period for us.

"We have shown we can win games but we haven't done it consistently enough. We're under no illusions - we know the qualities we have but it's more than that. It's consistency."

Rodgers' side also play Leeds, Wolves and Bournemouth this month and he insists his squad have the mental strength to pull away from the bottom.

"The biggest thing you need to have is resilience," he said. "That only comes from pain and hurt and coming through that.

"Talent alone is not enough. You have to have the mentality, will and desire to get the results. I believe this group have that."